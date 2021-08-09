Cancel
Businesses host Girl Scouts recruitment day

By Submitted Content
thesunpapers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl Scouts’ mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Now more than ever, girls need Girl Scouts. On Saturday, August 14, 2021, the Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey is hosting a Mega Recruitment Day to bring local Girl Scout volunteers and staff to local areas and encourage girls ages 5 to 18 to get involved with Girl Scouts. Businesses throughout Central and Southern New Jersey will serve as recruitment sites where girls and parents can learn more about the Girl Scout experience and how to get involved.

thesunpapers.com

Comments / 0

