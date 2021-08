Doom Patrol is on its way back for a long delayed season 3 and we can't wait. The bizarre adventures coming out of Doom Manor are a hard R-rated breath of weird air coming to HBO Max in September. And while the show pulls much of it's story from the comics, the sources aren't as easy to pinpoint as coming from any particular run as season 2 features a grab bag of influences ranging from the original writer Arnold Drake to comic book super writer Grant Morrison and even My Chemical Romance founder turned comics author Gerard Way. The result is a blast of a season 2 that gleefully bounces off their established absurdity in ways that deepen character and theme. Click your heels together twice and say it with me, What's the Difference? Let us help get you caught up on the story so far before season 3 drops as well. While Brendan Fraser as Robot Man tries to reconnect with his daughter, and Matt Bomer as Negative Man deals with his own failings as a father while Joivan Wade as Cyborg reckons with a failed relationship. Meanwhile, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane struggles to stay on top as primary personality and Elastigirl, played by April Bowlby confronts the damage caused by her mother. Season 2 fitted it's source material around themes of parenting, both in being a parent and having them. Nowhere is that more tied to the central conflict of the season than Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) and his daughter Dorothy Spinner, whose journey to adulthood brings out an otherworldly beast called the Candlemaker. Also don't forget about the ghosts wrought by the Shadowy Mr. Evans! They're the best. This episode was written and edited by Casey Redmon. For more What's the Difference be sure to subscribe to IGN Movies & TV, and for more Doom Patrol and Doom Patrol adjacent content to expose your frontal lobes to, check these out! Catch up on season 1 of Doom Patrol here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhqfbZbGq2E For more R-Rated graphic novel adaptations, how about The Kingsman? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2fCssWp4fk&t=216s Or a bit of goopy dystopian sci fi like Starship Troopers? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdqZonkOlDU&t=269s Or maybe a bit of both from Bong Joon Ho with Snowpiercer? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8jea05yawA&t=3s.