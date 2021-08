Robert Spillane may not be the answer the Pittsburgh Steelers need at inside linebacker. Here’s why they should look to add a true starter next to Devin Bush. Even with his excessive Twitter use and questionable responses to the media, the Pittsburgh Steelers have to be glad that Devin Bush is returning to the field for them this season. Bush impressed as a rookie with his ability to create splash plays and move sideline-to-sideline, but the young linebacker tore his ACL less than five full games into his second season.