Get Your Motor Running in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Fast cars and caves are the main attractions in this Kentucky town. Since it first arrived on the scene in 1953, the sleek yet beefy Corvette—the first true American sports car— has proliferated pop culture, an avatar for our open road dreams. It had prominent movie roles , including in Apollo 13 because—true story—GM made a deal with NASA to supply the newly-minted astronaut celebrities with Corvettes for cheap. It’s been name-checked in songs from The Beach Boys to Sir Mix-a-Lot (“Got it going like a turbo ’Vette”) to, of course, Prince’s “Little Red Corvette” (which… is probably not actually about a Corvette). The Eagles’ have said their hit “Life in the Fast Lane” was inspired by a wild night in the slick muscle car alongside a drug dealer and his hefty mound of cocaine.