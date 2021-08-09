Best disc golf cart

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are just starting out, you may only have a handful of disc golf discs that weigh less than a couple of pounds total. However, if you have been playing for a while, it’s likely you’ve amassed a sizable collection of disc golf discs and have a number of favorites that you regularly use. To carry all of these discs on a course would be impossible without a disc golf cart.