Notable names slip down the draft board in latest 2022 NFL mock draft
Fans of the NFL Draft are already looking at where players could be landing next year. Here’s why the latest 2022 NFL mock draft has some big names slipping. If you are a fan of the NFL Draft, then it doesn’t matter that the 2021 college football season hasn’t even started yet. There is something about mock drafts that just make us want to check them out and do some research on rising prospects for the following year.withthefirstpick.com
Comments / 0