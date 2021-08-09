Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmel, IN

Block by block: Carmel High School graduates create Minecraft version of Purdue campus

By Mark Ambrogi
Current Publishing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsteban Richey is a huge fan of the video game Minecraft. “The game works like Legos. The entire world is made out of blocks,” Richey said. “So, you can be really creative with it, and you can build anything you like. I took a flat patch of grass and started building the buildings on it to scale. It’s easy to make to scale because each block is 1 meter wide, 1 meter tall and 1 meter lengthwise.”

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Carmel, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carmel High School#Legos#Chs#Christian#Launch Campus Ministry#Minecraft Purdue#The Memorial Union#Current Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefitted Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Built and trained at a two-decade cost of $83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the American investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power but also U.S.-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy