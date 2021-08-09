Block by block: Carmel High School graduates create Minecraft version of Purdue campus

Esteban Richey is a huge fan of the video game Minecraft. “The game works like Legos. The entire world is made out of blocks,” Richey said. “So, you can be really creative with it, and you can build anything you like. I took a flat patch of grass and started building the buildings on it to scale. It’s easy to make to scale because each block is 1 meter wide, 1 meter tall and 1 meter lengthwise.”