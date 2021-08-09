Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Q-Force Season 1: Release Date, Cast and More

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s new gay spy-comedy series, Q-Force, revolves around a group of spies who have been quietly disowned by their bosses and placed on the sidelines after the main character, Steve, officially comes out. Sent away on a dead-end assignment to West Hollywood, Steve assembles his own team and, as with any spy story worth telling, these misfits decide to go rogue and force the issue themselves. Hijinks inevitably ensue. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release of Q-Force.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Gary Cole
Person
David Harbour
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Michael Schur
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Is Q Force#Lgbtq#Aia#Active Secret Agents#More Q Force#The Good Place#The Big Bang Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Stillwater’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will Matt Damon’s Movie Be Streaming?

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week

The constant churn of content means that subscribers are gifted with plenty of new movies and TV shows to choose from on a weekly basis, whether they be in-house originals or established titles. Variety is the spice of life as the old saying goes, something the masterminds behind Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video have taken to heart when it comes to deciding which projects to drop when.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mad Men' Alum Accused of Misconduct on Set of HBO Max Series

Mad Man star Vincent Kartheiser is facing allegations of misconduct during the production of Titans Season 3. His behavior on the set reportedly led to at least two complaints and two internal investigations by Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the HBO Max series. Kartheiser was cast as the villain Scarecrow in the series, based on DC Comics characters. However, he was nowhere to be seen in posters for the new season.
TV SeriesNorwalk Reflector

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Aug. 15-21

DON'T MISS: "Nine Perfect Strangers" — The first time Nicole Kidman teamed up with screenwriter David E. Kelley and Aussie author Liane Moriarty it resulted in the blockbuster miniseries “Big Little Lies.” Could they have another mega hit on their hands? Kelley adapts Moriarty’s bestselling novel about nine stressed-out city dwellers who attend a secluded health-and-wellness resort seeking to reinvigorate their lives. They soon realize that this place — and the mysterious woman (Kidman) who runs it — are nothing like they expected. The stellar cast includes, among others, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale. (Wednesday, Hulu).
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Q-Force (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date

A handsome secret agent and his team of LGBTQ superspies embark on extraordinary adventures. Startattle.com – Q-Force | Netflix. Q-Force (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date. Q-Force Netflix. Never hide who you are. Unless you’re undercover. Q-FORCE, the first queer spy division. Q-Force (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date |...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Elite Season 5 – Release Date, Cast, Plot and More Information!

Elite Season 5 Updates: Elite Season four is at last here and Netflix has priorly declared that there would be a season four of the iconic Spanish sequence. Each and every season of Elite has a dissimilar, clutching mystery. The elite initial season was all regarding who murdered Marina, season 2 of Elite centered on the losing of Samu and the third season of Elite told the tale of the killer of Polo. It is not so clear certainly what Elite’s fourth season and fifth season of Elite have in store for us but, accompanying various, important cast changes, one thing is so certain: a lot of chaos waits for.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Trailer Drops For Season 10 Of ‘American Horror Story’

With less than two weeks to go until the FX debut of American Horror Story: Double Feature–the 10th season of the popular horror anthology–an official trailer is here to give fans a good look at Part I of the season. Creators and executive producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have...
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Cast, ‘Colin in Black & White’ Premiere Date, ‘Gossip Girl’ Return, ‘Q-Force’ Trailer, ‘The Smurfs’ Revival and More!

The main cast has been officially announced for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live adaptation. Gordon Cormier will play Aang. Kiawentiio will play Katara. Ian Ousley will play Sokka. Dallas Liu will play Zuko. Netflix has dated their Colin in Black & White limited series for October 29. The series...
TV Shows/Film

Nestflix Creator Lynn Fisher Shares the Inspiration for Her Website Devoted to Fake Movies

Yesterday, web designer Lynn Fisher launched a new site called Nestflix, which organizes fictional movies within movies into a fake streaming service. And it’s not just movies: there are fake TV shows from TV shows mixed in as well. Woody’s Roundup from Toy Story 2? It’s there. Queens Boulevard from Entourage? You betcha. The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening from Schitt’s Creek? Absolutely. For pop culture obsessives, Nestflix serves as the rare Internet rabbit hole that’s totally enjoyable to disappear into.
TV Series/Film

New ‘Y: The Last Man’ Teaser Finds a Little Levity in the Apocalypse

Who says the apocalypse has to be a dour and hopeless slog? The tortured production history of the Y: The Last Man adaptation might have been exactly that to this point, but fans can breathe easy as FX goes full speed ahead on driving up the hype for their upcoming series. Today brings us the newest teaser for Y: The Last Man, promising that amid the darkness there will still be some light. And an adorable monkey.
TechRadar

10 of the best original sitcoms you can stream on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more

The humble sitcom didn’t appear to be a priority for the streaming world initially. Netflix waited a full two years after launching its first original to truly aim for a high joke ratio (and with a remake of, er, Richie Rich to boot). And although the fledgling Amazon offered the show Betas in its early spate of new programming, it cancelled the Silicon Valley comedy after only a single season.
TV Series/Film

‘Clickbait’ Trailer: You Won’t Believe What This New Netflix Series is About!

Adrian Grenier has played his fair share of unlikable men. The internet long ago decided that he was indeed the villain of The Devil Wears Prada, as the selfish boyfriend who only knows how to make a grilled cheese and loathes the world of fashion. In Entourage, Vincent Chase is far from a saint, given he’s an actor and known womanizer. But neither of those compare to Grenier’s upcoming role in Clickbait, as a man that allegedly abuses women.
TV Series/Film

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces the New Vampiric Council

What We Do in the Shadows, one of the funniest shows on TV at the moment, returns for an all-new season in a few weeks. When we last saw Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Guillermo saved his vampire roommate from being killed by the Vampiric Council. Now, in a new What We Do in the Shadows season 3 trailer, we learn that the Nandor and gang have taken over as the new Vampiric Council, and surely, everything will go smoothly now. Or not.
TV Series/Film

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 Ordered by FX

Here’s some good news for a change! FX has ordered What We Do in the Shadows season 4, bringing back everyone’s favorite Staten Island vampires for more hilarity. The third season of the hit series will premiere in September, but now we can all go into that season knowing that there’s still more to come. And that, my friends, is worth celebrating.
Movies/Film

Paul Verhoeven’s Nunsploitation Movie ‘Benedetta’ Has a U.S. Release Date Now

Benedetta, the highly-anticipated lesbian nun movie from Paul Verhoeven, finally has a U.S. release date. The movie is already playing overseas, and will come to our shores this December. Which means that if you want to, you can gather the entire family and head to the theater on Christmas Day to watch the director of RoboCop and Showgirls tell the story of sapphic nuns in the 17th century.

Comments / 0

Community Policy