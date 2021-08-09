Q-Force Season 1: Release Date, Cast and More
Netflix’s new gay spy-comedy series, Q-Force, revolves around a group of spies who have been quietly disowned by their bosses and placed on the sidelines after the main character, Steve, officially comes out. Sent away on a dead-end assignment to West Hollywood, Steve assembles his own team and, as with any spy story worth telling, these misfits decide to go rogue and force the issue themselves. Hijinks inevitably ensue. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release of Q-Force.www.slashfilm.com
