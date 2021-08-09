The Daily Stream: ‘Crimson Tide’ Pits Denzel Washington Against Gene Hackman, And the Audience Wins

Quite a few actors don’t really disappear from the business entirely, but Gene Hackman meant to stay gone when he retired. It might come as a shock to some folks that he retired 17 years ago, but it’s been quite a while since the Oscar-winning actor decided to make himself known, and it wasn’t until Superman director Richard Donner passed that he finally came out of his private life and made himself known. Some might have thought that Hackman had already passed on quietly and without much fanfare, but that sounds more than a little silly since given the history of this man and all he’s done in show business it’s not likely that his passing would be ignored so easily unless it happened to be by request. But at the age of 91, he’s still kicking and still making his way around obviously as he stays active and has been enjoying his life away from the spotlight for so long. It wasn’t too hard to see how he wished to remove himself from the business so long ago, as he made it known quite well that he didn’t want to come back.