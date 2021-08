INDIANAPOLIS - The co-founder of Indianapolis-based Lessonly says the acquisition by San Diego's Seismic is the perfect scenario for the online training software company that launched nine years ago. "Our teammates love working with the Seismic team and now they are part of the Seismic team," said Max Yoder. "If I'm going to telegraph a situation, it's this one and I feel very lucky today to be able to say that because that does not always happen." Yoder and Seismic Chief Executive Officer Doug Winter say the deal will fuel growth, including additional hiring in Indiana.