Letting the fox guard the henhouse out there, guys. Speeding became a national epidemic of its own in 2020 when tickets for driving over 100 miles per hour soared and road deaths totaled their highest since 2007. Trying to do anything about it in California, though, where the rate of 100-plus-mph tickets doubled almost the instant lockdown was instated, might just make the problem worse. That's because California has a well-meaning, but poorly executed law that forces it to tailor its speed limits to its fastest (and most reckless) drivers.