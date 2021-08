Akin came on in relief and retired one of the three batters he faced but wasn't charged with an earned run in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Tigers. Before landing on the COVID-19 injured list July 21, Akin had filled a spot in the Baltimore rotation, but he looks like he'll work out of the bullpen for the time being while Alexander Wells and Spenser Watkins are evaluated for starting duties. Akin entered Sunday with a 8.19 ERA and 1.80 WHIP on the season, and he didn't do anything in his relief appearance to make the Orioles eager to add him back into the rotation. He allowed both of his inherited runners to score on a pair of base hits, but Akin was spared of any damage to his ERA when Shaun Anderson came on to record the final out of the seventh inning while leaving the bases loaded.