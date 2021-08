Anime fans rejoice because Sony (owner of Funimation) has completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T for a total of $1.175 billion. This was made possible through the joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.’s subsidiary Aniplex, according to a company press release. This new deal will allow Sony to have access to the two streaming platforms. It will also broaden its range to how both Funimation and Crunchyroll will now share content.