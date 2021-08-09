AMC Earnings Beat Projections, Stock Surges

Industrywide trends continue to work against AMC. The company's balance sheet may be beyond repair. A return to its February low would see AMC eventually hit the low-$5 range. There's little question that 2021 is going to be remembered as the year of the retail investor. Even though John and Jane Q. Public have been putting their money to work in the stock market for over a century, they've never rocked the boat quite like they have this year.