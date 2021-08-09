Cancel
Brewster, Gamble Have Huge Expectations for Florida Gators TE

By Zach Goodall
Tim Brewster has heard it before, and he's heard it often: It is going to be a huge challenge to replace the production that tight end Kyle Pitts offered the Florida Gators' offense in 2020.

Brewster understands that challenge, and admits that Pitts is a generational type of talent. But don't be fooled: Brewster is confident in the next men up. Particularly, the next man.

That man being redshirt senior

. Asked to address the state of his room post-Pitts on Monday, Brewster sang praises for the fifth-year Gator.

"Everybody says we’re going to miss Kyle Pitts. What are we going to do without Kyle Pitts?" Brewster asked in a mocking but playful tone. "Well guess what? Kemore Gamble’s going to be the best tight end in the SEC. What do you think about that?"

Brewster would give each Florida tight end his props, projecting Keon Zipperer into a role that will contribute meaningfully to the offense. Brewster is impressed by the development Jonathan Odom has showcased entering his second season with the Gators, and is intrigued by the talent true freshmen Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox provide.

"You’d be hard-pressed in America to have a better, more complete tight end room than what I have," Brewster exclaimed.

However, Brewster's hefty acknowledgment of Gamble as, potentially, the SEC's top tight end stood out among the compliments the oft-enthusiastic position coach handed out about his room.

Gamble enjoyed his most productive season to date last year, filling in for Pitts as he dealt with injury and when the Gators aligned in 12-personnel sets. Appearing in all 12 games, Gamble would tally 10 receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns, making a name for himself against Georgia by recording his first career score after Pitts exited the game with a concussion.

Gamble doesn't carry the statistics on his résumé that one would expect from the conference's best tight end. Nevertheless, Gamble's aspirations go above and beyond Brewster's after Pitts taught his backup the importance of "grinding."

"If I keep my head on right and if I keep grinding how I’m grinding, I think I can be the best tight end in the nation, not just SEC," said Gamble. "Just keep being consistent and keep making the plays that other people can't make, and just being me.

“I’m gonna say this: Kyle Pitts is Kyle Pitts and I’m Kemore Gamble," he continued, asked about the team losing Pitts to the NFL. "One thing Kyle Pitts taught me is the grind. Just grind every day, don't let fatigue slow you down, just keep grinding, keep grinding, fight through everything."

It should be understood, one doesn't simply replace Kyle Pitts. Deemed a unicorn by head coach Dan Mullen, Pitts is a rare football specimen that defenses struggle to double-cover and bracket.

Instead, coaches must find a way to best utilize the next talent to come through the door. Gamble proved himself as a dependable run blocker earlier in his career and certainly displayed a better feel for pass-catching in 2020. The combination of those skills, what he learned from Pitts, and Brewster's coaching leave Gamble with loads of confidence as a well-rounded tight end entering his final season of eligibility.

"I think I'll be one of the best in the country," said Gamble. "I think I can be a three-down, four-down tight end."

