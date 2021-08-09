Cancel
St. Clair County and Pell City Schools' COVID-19 regulations

By Jamie Browder
St. Clair News-Aegis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the county’s children return to school this upcoming Tuesday, Pell City School System is requiring masks on school buses, while St. Clair County School System is not. “That’s due to the fact that we have a U.S. department of transportation mandate for any mass transportation, such as airplanes, public railways, and the department of transportation defines a school bus as public transport,” said Dr. James Martin, superintendent of the Pell City School System.

