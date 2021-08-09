St. Clair County and Pell City Schools' COVID-19 regulations

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads throughout the state, St. Johns County is addressing the increased need for testing. “We have been hearing from a lot of residents that were telling us that it had been difficult for them to find an appointment to get tested. So, we wanted to make sure that our residents here in St. Johns County had another option where they can come and get COVID-19 testing and that’s what led to this site opening here,” St. Johns County Director of Public Affairs Lorena Inclan said.