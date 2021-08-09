Cancel
Jalen Green reacts to playing in first summer league game with Rockets

By Cody Taylor
 7 days ago
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Sunday, Jalen Green stepped out onto the court with the Houston Rockets for the first time as the second overall pick quickly showed why he was so highly touted coming into the draft this year.

Green finished with a game-high 23 points, five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of action in the 84-76 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He converted 9-of-18 shot attempts from the field, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.

The 19-year-old entered summer league following a strong season in the NBA G League. The experience of playing against better competition helped him have a seamless transition on the court with the Rockets and looked to be perhaps the best player on the court.

“It didn’t feel any different,” Green said. “I feel like I kinda knew what it was coming into the games. I kinda knew the pace, knew the speed. … The ball wasn’t really in my hands a lot in the G League but today I had more control of the plays and I was running more of the offense.”

Green proved to be very successful getting into the paint and finishing at the rim. Perhaps most impressive, Green utilized his stepback shot almost to perfection. From stepping back in the midrange, or from deep, Green had it working throughout the contest.

Certainly, Green impressed those watching as he kicked off his career with the Rockets in great fashion. He had the opportunity to play with a number of his future teammates and even loved the chance to wear a Rockets jersey for the first time.

“It was everything I thought it’d be,” Green said. “I was happy there are fans and I got Rockets across my chest — a real NBA team. … They didn’t have my No. 4 but it’s all good. It still says Rockets so it was exciting.”

While Green showed out, the other Rockets rookies also had strong debuts.

Alperen Sengun, the 16th overall pick, produced 15 points, 15 rebounds, four blocked shots, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes. Additionally, Josh Christopher, the 24th pick, had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes.

Usman Garuba did not play as the Rockets and Real Madrid work out a contract buyout.

Of course, the results of summer league are often taken with a grain of salt but the organization and its fans should be very encouraged after watching the players on Sunday.

