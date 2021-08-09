Editorial: Better a St. Louis deal in which everybody wins versus delays where everyone loses

New York City on Tuesday crossed a major new threshold in the pandemic, issuing a requirement that, starting in the coming weeks, people must show proof of at least one coronavirus vaccination shot before entering restaurants, gyms or other indoor venues. There’s no point in arguing that this isn’t an extreme step. It is. But with the highly contagious, more dangerous delta variant of the coronavirus on the rise — and with a tragically large portion of America’s population rejecting the vaccines that would hamper the spread — the time has come for extreme steps that put the burden of isolation on unvaccinated people for their reckless choice.