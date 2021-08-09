Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Editorial: Better a St. Louis deal in which everybody wins versus delays where everyone loses

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody wins in Friday’s decision by St. Louis’ Board of Estimate and Apportionment to bury political differences and approve a $168 million plan for spending federal pandemic aid. Far too much vitriol was exchanged in the leadup to the three-member panel’s vote. It’s a positive sign for the future of St. Louis politics that top leaders have found a way to set aside their differences to advance a spending package that promises to bring substantial benefits to city residents.

