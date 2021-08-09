Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bot Security Market projected to reach $983 million by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 19.2%

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

According to a new market research report "Bot Security Market by Component (Standalone Solution, Services), Security Type (Web, Mobile, API), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is projected to grow from USD 408 million in 2021 to USD 983 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period. Major driving factors for the bot security market include rise in bad bot traffic; increasing sophistication of botnet attacks and loss of revenues for organizations; shift of traffic from mobile to web; and surge in the use of APIs across businesses such as eCommerce, travel, gaming, etc.

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Cagr#Market Research#Security Company#Market Intelligence#Cagr#Mobile#Api#Deployment Mode##Ecommerce#Forrester Research#Akamai Technologies#Shape Security#Limelight Networks#Citrix#Infisecure#Authsafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
Related
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Broadcom, Changepoint, Clarizen, HPE, Microsoft etc.

﻿Introduction: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market. The report provides a detailed summary as well as a consistent estimation of accurate profits over the forecasted time frame. It also provides a comprehensive summary, as well as a fair price and revenue predictions (at the level) for each player over the forecasted timeframe. The quantitative analysis provides a vital microscopic view of the industry in order to determine the manufacturer’s footprint by improving an understanding of revenue and costs of manufacturers, as well as their performance, over the forecasted timeframe. Leading and prominent players in the keyword market are narrowly evaluated on the basis of key factors in the study’s industry overview section.
NFLmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Proximity Marketing Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Google, Microsoft, Apple, Zebra Technologies, Qualcomm etc.

The Proximity market research offers valuable insight into the current state of the local and markets. Similarly, the Proximity market study includes a variety of user-friendly presentations and diagrams, such as maps, pie charts, and graphs that depict the percentage of different service providers’ strategies used in the market. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to construct this research report. The Proximity research report also contains a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative study of data collected by company analysts as well as the perspectives of leaders at key points in the customer value chain.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Cognitive Security Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: IBM, Intel, Symantec, Dell, Cisco etc.

﻿This detailed summary and report documentation of the Cognitive Security market includes market size, market segmentation, market position, regional and national market sizes, competitive economy, sales research, optimization of the value chain, trade policy, the impact of the players, latest trends, market strategic growth, optimization of the value chain, and analysis of opportunity.
Marketsbostonnews.net

K-12 Online Education Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | TAL, Vedantu, iTutorGroup, EF Education First

The ' K-12 Online Education market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, K-12 Online Education market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, K-12 Online Education market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Industrial Wax Market worth $8.9 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Industrial Wax Market by Type (Fossil-based wax, Synthetic wax, Bio-Based wax), Application(Candles, Packaging, Coatings & Polishes, Hot-melt Adhesives, Tires & Rubber, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The Industrial wax market was USD 7.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0 % from 2020. The growing market for various application industry such as cosmetics and personal care, tire and rubber and candles is expected to drive the demand for industrial wax market. The demand for bio-based wax in food, packaging, cosmetics & personal care, and other applications is growing in developed region such as North America and Europe due to environmental regulations. Moreover, growing population, the GDP growth, increase in per capita and disposable income in countries such as china, India and other Asian countries is boosting the market for industrial wax.
Industrybostonnews.net

Eucalyptus Globulus Oil Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

250 Pages Eucalyptus Globulus Oil Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
Agriculturebostonnews.net

Canned Mushroom Market Jump on Biggest Revenue Growth | Prochamp, Grupo Riberebro, The Mushroom Company, Monterey Mushrooms

The ' Canned Mushroom market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Canned Mushroom market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Canned Mushroom market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Industrybostonnews.net

Processed Sunflower Oil An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

250 Pages Processed Sunflower Oil Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Immediate Services For Stroke Treatment Is Attributed To Demand For Telestroke Services Market Over Forecast Period 2028

Telestroke services is a sub-category of telemedicine, which is often used for medical consultations in rural areas that facilitate care of patients with acute stroke at underserviced hospitals. The telestroke service's benefit is expected to give appraisal, administration, analysis, and demeanor basic leadership administrations to patients with intense stroke. he...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Medical Plastic Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the medical plastic market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Medical plastic market is expected to reach $31.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.7%. In this market, polyvinyl chloride is the largest segment by technology, whereas disposable is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like robust growth of the medical industry coupled with rising healthcare expenditure.
Apparelbostonnews.net

Rain Apparel Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026 | The North Face, Patagonia, Cabela's

The latest update on Worldwide Rain Apparel Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Worldwide Rain Apparel, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 120 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Columbia, Patagonia, Eddie Bauer, The North Face, Patagonia, Cabela's, Arc'teryx, Carhartt, Helly Hansen, Huk & Lands? End.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Decentralized Identifiers Market: A Booming Market | Authenteq Tarbena GmbH, Civic Technologies, Inc., EVERNYM INC., uPort

The ' Decentralized Identifiers market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Decentralized Identifiers market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Decentralized Identifiers market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Marketsbostonnews.net

COVID-19 Impact Analysis of Level Sensor Market Report 2020 | Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Management AG

Allied Market Research published a new report of Level Sensor Market by Type (Contact and Non-Contact), Application (Continuous Level Monitoring and Point Level Monitoring), and End Use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 has grown rapidly over the past few years. Digital transformation projects across verticals witnessed huge uptake and are also expected to contribute further in the near future. level sensor market gains popularity in various industries including IT & telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, owing to its supreme benefits such as high-speed random access of data and low power consumption.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market to Reach $48,714 Million by 2025 | CAGR 14.7%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture by System and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, "the global IoT in agriculture market is expected to generate $48,714 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.70% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the precision farming segment led the IoT in agriculture market, followed by the livestock monitoring segment. Growth in this segment is supplemented by rise in global population, development of internet technology, where localized data processing is done on the farm itself, which helps lower the cost and increase the adoption of IoT technology in precision farming.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Software Security Testing Services Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Cybage, QualiTest, ANGLER Technologies, AFourTech

Worldwide Software Security Testing Services Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Software Security Testing Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 99 Percentage, DataArt, Orient Software, QA Consultants, QASource, Cigniti, Indium Software, Accenture, Invensis, QualiTest, ANGLER Technologies, AFourTech, Cybage, Sogeti, Netcraft, QA Infotech, Kualitatem, NCC Group, Happiest Minds, Veracode, Trustwave, KiwiQA, Sun Technologies, Arcturus, ZenQ, Riscure & Cisco.
Marketsbostonnews.net

CNC Router Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "CNC Router Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the CNC Router market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global CNC Router industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Automated Espresso Machine Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Breville, Jura Impressa, Rancilio

Latest research study from HTF MI on Worldwide Automated Espresso Machine Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Worldwide Automated Espresso Machine. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Worldwide Automated Espresso Machine Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Marketsbostonnews.net

Bitcoin Financial Products Market To See Stunning Growth | Bitbank, Hashflare, Nicehash

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Bitcoin Financial Products examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Bitcoin Financial Products study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Bitcoin Financial Products market report advocates analysis of TeraExchange, Bitbank, Hashflare, Nicehash, Hashnest, KnCMiner, PBMining, CEX.IO & Ourhash.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Cryptocurrency Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Coinbase, Binance, Bitfinex, Poloniex, LocalBitcoins

The Worldwide Cryptocurrency Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Worldwide Cryptocurrency Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Binance, Coinbase, Poloniex, LocalBitcoins, BTCC, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Kraken, Cryptopia & Electroneum etc have been looking into Worldwide Cryptocurrency Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy