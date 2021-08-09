No injuries after plane crashes in soybean field in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in an Alexander County soybean field on Monday.

Firefighters and the Highway Patrol responded to the scene in Hiddenite.

[ ALSO READ: 3 survive after small plane nosedives into Union County backyard ]

Firefighters said the pilot lost an engine during a training flight that started in Gastonia.

No one was hurt during the crash landing.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details have been released at this point.

(Watch Below: 6 killed when plane crashes in Alaska)

©2021 Cox Media Group