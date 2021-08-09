Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks end a wobbly day lower, edging below recent records

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Technology and energy companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Monday, easing the market back from its recent all-time highs.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, erasing an early gain. Technology companies accounted for a big share of the decline. Industrial and consumer-centric stocks also fell. Those losses outweighed gains in health care companies, banks and elsewhere in the market.

Energy companies slumped the most among S&P 500 stocks as the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 2.6% to its lowest levels since May. The move lower follows a decline of 7.7% last week. Occidental Petroleum shed 3%.

Every major index was coming off weekly gains last week, which ended with record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The modest pullback is another example of the volatility the market has seen amid uncertainty over the impact COVID-19 variants will have on the economy and the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy moves, said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs.

“People who got in and saw some of the stocks that they hold at all-time highs on Friday, perhaps they’re selling a little bit off today and might be opportunistically trading some of this volatility,” she said.

The S&P 500 fell 4.17 points to 4,432.35. The Dow dropped 106.66 points, or 0.3%, to 35,101.85. The Nasdaq added 24.42 points, or 0.2%, to 14,860.18.

Smaller companies fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index lost 12.95 points, or 0.6%, to 2,234.81.

Bond yields moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.32% from 1.28% late Friday. Bond yields tend to move with expectations for the economy and for inflation.

The latest round of corporate earnings is winding down, and nearly 90% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported their latest results. The reports have been mostly solid. Tyson Foods jumped 8.7% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 Monday after handily beating Wall Street’s profit forecasts.

Investors are also closely watching the world’s reaction to the latest surge of the coronavirus. Some governments have reimposed limits on business and travel. China canceled flights as it tries to stop a rash of outbreaks. Australia’s two most populous states have told people to stay home except to go to work or for a handful of other reasons.

Analysts expect the U.S. and global economies to continue growing, but have cautioned that the resurgent virus could slow down the pace.

“That’s one part of the story and that could be holding back” the stock market, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. “We don’t really have a handle on how bad the delta variant might get.”

Investors have been taking in a steady stream of encouraging economic reports. The latest from the Labor Department shows that U.S. employers posted . That follows Friday’s report that the economy generated 943,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9% in June.

The solid jobs figures also raise some concerns about wage inflation and the pace of economic growth.

“We’re burning our way back to full employment fast,” Kelly said. “Once we get there the economy is going to slow down.”

The latest figures also raise concerns about inflation fueled by the improving job market, as employers are potentially forced to raise wages to fill jobs.

Investors will get another piece of data on inflation when the Labor Department releases its consumer price index for July on Wednesday. Wall Street is still trying to gauge how much inflation might rise as the economy recovers and whether that will push the Federal Reserve to trim back its support for the economy sooner than expected.

Major indexes Europe edged lower while indexes in Asia ended mixed.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#Occidental Petroleum#The Federal Reserve#Defiance#Dow#Nasdaq#Treasury#Tyson Foods#Jpmorgan Funds#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Copper Stocks to Buy to Cash in on the Coming Boom

Copper stocks have been red-hot. With electric vehicle demand, infrastructure plans and an aggressive push for new renewable sources of energy, copper is coming under significant demand. In fact, according to Mining.com contributor Frik Els, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) expects copper prices ito rise as short-term headwinds fade. “Goldman says the...
RetailStreet.Com

Stock Futures Slip Lower on China Data With Powell, Retail Earnings in Focus

Global stocks retreat following a trio of weaker-than-expected economic data from China that suggests a COVID-linked slowdown in the world's biggest economy. Investor adopting a cautious tone heading into a week highlighted by retail earnings, retail sales data and a virtual town hall hosted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Benchmark...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street set for lower open as China data sours mood

(Reuters) -The Dow and the S&P 500 were set to slip from record highs on Monday as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth and hurt shares of sectors that are closely linked to the health of the U.S. economy. The data showed that retail sales, industrial...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Nasdaq falls after weak China data; defensive shares shine

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell on Monday after weak data on China's economy, but the Dow and S&P 500 were little changed as stocks recovered from steeper losses earlier in the session and investors moved into defensive sectors. Economically sensitive groups such as energy, materials and financials were weaker after...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Futures fall as China data sours global mood

(Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 futures eased from record highs on Monday after underwhelming data from China, while focus was on the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting and economic data later this week to gauge the pace of a U.S. recovery. Economy-linked stocks led declines in...
StocksThe Day

Yardeni says 'roaring 2020s' to continue, and stock bulls agree

There's little reason for stock bulls to have an epiphany with the S&P 500 almost doubling from its pandemic lows. But they do have several motives to keep their faith in the equity market. "Earnings have been on fire," Ed Yardeni, the president of his eponymously named research firm, said...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price pauses near $1,800, analysts warn of another selloff

(Kitco News) After seeing double-digit gains Monday, the gold's price action paused just below $1,800 an ounce. And some analysts are now warning of another selloff if the $1,800 level proves to be too strong of a resistance point. Following a flash crash early last week, gold has managed to...
StocksFXStreet.com

Will the US stock rally continue? [Video]

The week starts on a negative note as Chinese economic data hints at softening recovery due to the Covid crisis, but the US stocks continue their race to the stars despite high inflation, tighter Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and worsening consumer sentiment. Credit Suisse sees the S&P500 advancing to 5000...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting Minutes in Focus

There are no major data releases due out on Monday. Auctions are due to be held on Monday for $51 billion of 13-week bills and $48 billion of 26-week bills. U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, with investor focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Buy on Most-Bullish Wall Street Outlook in Two Decades

Wall Street has been enjoying smooth trading this year with the major bourses hitting a series of record highs lately thanks to solid corporate earnings and an improving economy. The Q2 earnings picture has been one of all-round strength, with aggregate total quarterly earnings on track to reach a new...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Steadying Above 1.38 as Data and Fed Risks Dominate

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3730-1.3756. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar rate was finding a firmer footing above the recently-tested 1.38 support level on entry into a busy week that could see Sterling’s resilience tested again by the greenback as the Federal Reserve (Fed) edges closer toward a tapering of its quantitative easing programme.
StocksStreet.Com

Dow and S&P End at Records and Growth Worries Dent Tech Shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closed at record highs for the fifth time in a row after trading lower for most of the session on weak data from China and a disappointing measure of manufacturing in New York. The Dow finished up 110 points, or 0.31%,...
RetailForexTV.com

Gold Futures Modestly Lower As Dollar Advances

Gold prices are lower Monday morning, as the dollar is showing some strength. Disappointing economic data from China, the world’s second largest economy, is also weighing on the safe-haven commodity. However, the yellow metal’s downside is just modest amid concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus...
RetailSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The week ahead: Retail earnings and Fed minutes

Several retailers are scheduled to report earnings this week, led by Walmart and Home Depot on Tuesday and Target on Wednesday. Economic reports include retail sales figures on Tuesday and housing starts on Wednesday. Federal Reserve meeting minutes, released Wednesday, may provide insight into the central bank's debate on tapering, or reducing the bond-buying it's been doing to stimulate the economy.
Marketsmining.com

Gold price extends gain on virus concerns, weak economic data

Gold is heading for its fourth straight gain as investors turned to the safe haven asset amid concerns over the delta coronavirus variant and weaker economic data. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,786.45 per ounce by 11 a.m. EDT, its highest in over a week. US gold futures also advanced 0.7% to trade at $1,790.70 per ounce in New York.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Cuts Losses to Clinch Record Highs

Investing.com – The S&P 500 cut losses to hit all-time highs on Monday, shrugging off offset weakness in economically-sensitive cyclical stocks despite growing concerns about slowing global growth. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, to a new record intraday high of 4,475.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%, or 56...
StocksZacks.com

Best Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street delivered a moderate performance last week with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones adding 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively and the Nasdaq Composite losing 0.1% last week. However, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were at records with longest streak of closing records since March, per a MarketWatch article.

Comments / 0

Community Policy