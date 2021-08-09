Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Bidding now open for construction of new $40 million Union Station Commuter Rail platform

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTEr, Mass. - From now until Sept. 9, bid for construction of the $40 million Union Station Center Platform project in Worcester will be open. The project includes construction of a high level center island station platform which will include canopies, elevators, head houses, pedestrian bridge, stairs, foundation systems, mechanical, electrical including emergency power, plumbing, communication systems, signage, earth support systems, lighting systems, civil and drainage improvements, reconstruction of tracks through select segments, and modifications to the existing interior of the Worcester Union Station building.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Station Building#Plumbing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefitted Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Built and trained at a two-decade cost of $83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the American investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power but also U.S.-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more.

Comments / 2

Community Policy