Bidding now open for construction of new $40 million Union Station Commuter Rail platform
WORCESTEr, Mass. - From now until Sept. 9, bid for construction of the $40 million Union Station Center Platform project in Worcester will be open. The project includes construction of a high level center island station platform which will include canopies, elevators, head houses, pedestrian bridge, stairs, foundation systems, mechanical, electrical including emergency power, plumbing, communication systems, signage, earth support systems, lighting systems, civil and drainage improvements, reconstruction of tracks through select segments, and modifications to the existing interior of the Worcester Union Station building.spectrumnews1.com
