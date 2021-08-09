Prior Lake man killed in collision in southeastern Minnesota
A Prior Lake man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, Aug 7 at approximately 6:32 p.m. in southeastern Minnesota according to reports from the Minnesota State Patrol. Jacob Quentin Schiffner, 21, of Prior Lake was driving a 2014 Ford Escape southbound on Highway 44 at Indian Springs Road in Union Township and Aaron James Souhrada, 59, of Lime Springs, Iowa, was driving a semi truck northbound when the two vehicles collided.www.swnewsmedia.com
