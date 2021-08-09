Cancel
LA Rams: Creating a new role for DB Jake Gervase at ILB

By Bret Stuter
Cover picture for the articleAre the LA Rams getting desperate, or just very creative? To be honest, is there a distinguishable difference? After all, the truth could be that the LA Rams are just so desperate to retain the special team tackling specialist of Jake Gervase that the front office is willing to do just about anything to keep him, including negotiating with the coaching staff to find the most probable way of keeping the young man on the roster.

