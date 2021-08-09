Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

When it comes to the new coronavirus surge, Florida is an obvious outlier

By National correspondent
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no real mystery undergirding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) decision not to advocate for measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus in his state. During the first six months of the year, when cases were falling, he made his future ambitions very clear, embracing a variety of right-wing culture-war fights with an obvious eye toward maximizing his position for the 2024 Republican primary. He’d deny this if asked, no doubt, because there are legal obligations that accompany an actual declaration of candidacy and because elected officials enjoy being courted for such roles. But if you’ve seen a candidate position himself for a run, you knew what you were seeing.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Republicans#Democrats#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StateRebel Yell

COVID-19 in Florida | A political test for Governor DeSantis

(Miami) Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t like the press and opponents talking about the pandemic resurgence in his state because it could threaten the ambitions of this rising star in American politics. Gerard MARTINEZ Agence France-Presse. Near Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, 42, is regularly named as one of the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Death and DeSantis cloud the future of the Sunshine State

A dark cloud hangs over the Sunshine State. COVID-19, fueled by delta variant, is running rampant in Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is losing the race to stop the spread of the pandemic. Last Friday, Aug. 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 23,903 cases of...
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

Turns out Florida has been requesting ventilators, Gov. DeSantis clarifies

The misunderstanding came down to semantics. After Gov. Ron DeSantis’ denial that Florida requested COVID-19 supplies prompted a back and forth with the White House, DeSantis said Wednesday his denial wasn’t inaccurate, rather the way the reporter asked the question caused confusion. A reporter asked DeSantis Tuesday about a request...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

COVID In Florida: 151K New Cases As State Surge Continues To Break Records

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to ravage the state. “In the past week, Florida has had more COVID cases than all 30 states with the lowest case rates combined. And Florida and Texas alone have accounted for nearly 40% of new hospitalizations across the country,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday during a White House briefing. FLORIDA On Friday, with the release of its weekly numbers, the Florida Department of Health reports 151,415 newly reported cases throughout the Sunshine state, up nearly 17-thousand cases from the previous week. The state vaccination rate is...
cltampa.com

As new COVID-19 cases surge, nearly 86 percent of Florida's hospital beds are full

Meanwhile, 41 hospitals across the state reported to the federal government that they had critical staffing shortages Wednesday morning. About 86 percent of the 56,172 inpatient hospital beds in Florida were occupied Wednesday as the state continues to struggle with a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to data updated by the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
Florida StateBay News 9

Officials: Florida, Texas hit hard amid surge of new COVID cases

Florida has seen more COVID-19 cases in the past week than all 30 states with the lowest case rates combined, health officials said Thursday, with Florida and Texas alone accounting for roughly 40% of new COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last seven-day period. The staggering statistic comes as the COVID-19 cases...
Slate

A Doctor in the Middle of the Florida Surge

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. The delta variant is making its way through the country, becoming the leading strain of the...
Florida Stateusf.edu

Florida Again Sets Daily Record With 23,903 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida again set a record for daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Just one day after reporting a new high of 22,783 cases, the state reported 23,903 positive coronavirus tests to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday. The cases were recorded on Friday but reported by the CDC on Saturday.
Florida Stateraleighnews.net

As Delta variant surges, Florida sets new record for hospitalizations

MIAMI, Florida: One day after recording the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida, on Sunday, broke its previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines became available. A total of 10,207 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19,...
Florida StateTime

Florida's Governor Won't Issue New Rules Even As COVID-19 Surges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday downplayed a spike in COVID-19 cases that’s shattered state hospitalization records and strongly reiterated his vow not to impose a mask mandate or any business restrictions. With the much more contagious delta variant now spreading exponentially, Florida hit 11,515 hospitalized...
Ohio StateToledo Blade

New Ohio coronavirus cases surge above 2,000

COLUMBUS — With the delta variant driving new infections, Ohio reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday for the first time since mid-April. The state Department of Health reported 2,167 new infections, driving the three-week average up dramatically to 939. There were 113 new hospitalizations, nearly double the...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

COVID In Florida: Gov. DeSantis Downplays Coronavirus Threat As State Breaks New Hospitalization Record

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down Tuesday in defending his actions and his ban of mask mandates just as the state once again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. During an event at Shark Valley in the Everglades, DeSantis gave a reporter a terse response when he was asked about seven children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with COVID, two in the ICU. The question was could masks have helped? “You’re blaming the kids saying they weren’t wearing masks so they’re in the ICU.  With all due respect, I find that deplorable to blame a victim who ends up being...

Comments / 0

Community Policy