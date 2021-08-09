Cancel
Greenfield, MA

Area dealers: Scarcity of new vehicles the result of semiconductor shortage

Recorder
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you like that new car smell? Well, you’re less likely than usual to enjoy it in Franklin County or anywhere else right now. A perfect storm of supply-chain issues has resulted in a worldwide scarcity of new vehicles, the likes of which local dealers have never seen. The COVID-19 pandemic abruptly shut down auto factories for a few months last year and manufacturers of semiconductor chips — which go into vehicles for functions like data storage and power steering — have been trying to catch up to the demand ever since the market rebounded sooner than anticipated.

