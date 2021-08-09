Area dealers: Scarcity of new vehicles the result of semiconductor shortage

Do you like that new car smell? Well, you’re less likely than usual to enjoy it in Franklin County or anywhere else right now. A perfect storm of supply-chain issues has resulted in a worldwide scarcity of new vehicles, the likes of which local dealers have never seen. The COVID-19 pandemic abruptly shut down auto factories for a few months last year and manufacturers of semiconductor chips — which go into vehicles for functions like data storage and power steering — have been trying to catch up to the demand ever since the market rebounded sooner than anticipated.