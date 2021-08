EAGAN, Minn. -- In the spring, it looked as if all the pieces were falling into place for the Minnesota Vikings' offensive line well ahead of schedule. Minnesota used two of its top three draft picks to address glaring needs. A month after parting ways with veteran Riley Reiff in free agency, the Vikings drafted his replacement at left tackle in Christian Darrisaw, taken 23rd overall. Given how much the line has struggled with interior pass protection, general manager Rick Spielman spent a third-round pick on guard Wyatt Davis.