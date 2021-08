The Cleveland Browns ended a seemingly endless run of playoff futility last season, as they finished with their best regular season record since 2007, winning 11 games. In their first AFC playoff appearance in 18 years, the Browns knocked off the rival Steelers. Cleveland could be among the best Super Bowl picks 2022 from the conference, as the Browns attempted to improve on defense in free agency and in the NFL Draft, while a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. could further boost the offense. For the first time in a very long time, the Browns rank among the more formidable selections in the 2022 Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook.