Cumming, GA

Legends Distillery opens to public, grand opening set for Saturday

By Ashlyn Yule
Forsyth County News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegends Distillery launched its bourbon and vodka last year during the height of the pandemic. Now, a year later, Legends is opening its doors to the public to celebrate the completion of a new tasting room and VIP lounge. The Legends brand is produced by Spirits USA and “distilled with...

www.forsythnews.com

