Legends Distillery opens to public, grand opening set for Saturday

A new restaurant is getting ready to open its doors this weekend. If all goes according to plan Redwoods Grill and Bar is set to open this Saturday. Located in the former Brangus Feedlot at 2415 Arkansas Blvd, Redwoods Grill and Bar has been working on the building for several months and after lots of hard work, they are ready to serve Texarkana. Owners TJ and Saad are excited to bring their Texas Cattleman- Mediterranean style infused restaurant to the area. Redwoods Grill and Bar will be serving up your favorites with a few twists and ingredients along the way. For example. the Cowboy Ribeye is a 16 oz. French-tipped bone-in steak or the Texas-size T-Bone a heaping 22 oz. seasoned and grilled and finished in compound butter. Other steaks include their Filet Mignon, New York Strip, Flat Iron Steak, Sirlion, and their signature Redwood Ribs in full or half order.