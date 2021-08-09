Cancel
Congress & Courts

Industry Groups Urge Congressional Support for Climate-Smart Agriculture

agnetwest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coalition of a dozen agricultural and conservation groups are encouraging lawmakers to broaden support for climate-smart agriculture. Last week a letter was sent by the coalition to the leadership of both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. The coalition includes the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), American Seed Trade Association, National Farmers Union, Agricultural Retailers Association, and National Association of Conservation Districts. The group highlighted the value that increased investment in climate-smart agricultural practices can provide.

