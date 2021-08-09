Matt Damon leads slow but strong Stillwater to great depth

With director Tom McCarthy's Stillwater now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to Camille Cottin about making the crime drama. During the interview, she shared a great story about how she was cast, the way McCarthy writes authentic dialogue, how filming on location added to the realism of the film, being nervous to meet Matt Damon and how he doesn’t ever act like a movie star on set, and more. In addition, with Cottin just having worked with Ridley Scott on House of Gucci, she talked about what it was like collaborating with him on the epic crime drama that also stars Adam Driver and Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino.