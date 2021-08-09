Cancel
Tahlequah, OK

POLICE BEAT 8-10-21: Man arrested after threatening violence at store

Tahlequah Daily Press
 7 days ago

A man was taken to jail after threatening to kill employees at a local store. On Aug. 3, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was dispatched to EZ Mart on a report of a suspicious person. Dispatch advised a store employee said Richard Fielden threatened to kill them and was coming after them from behind the counter. Officer Thomas Donnell was first to respond and had Fielden in custody. Fielden was sweating profusely and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. Employees said the man grabbed two bottles of pop and told them he was going to steal them. The employees were about to call 911 when Fielden threatened to kill them and walked behind the counter. Fielden was booked on charges of larceny of merchandise from a retailer, public intoxication, and threats to perform act of violence.

