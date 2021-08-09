Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Transportation Advocates Want Mask Mandate Enforcement On Metro-North

wshu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommuter advocates want Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to compel the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to enforce a mask mandate on Metro-North trains. Jim Cameron is with the Connecticut Commuter Action Group. He said Amtrak enforces the federal Transportation Safety Administration’s mask wearing mandate on regional trains. However, the MTA does not require train conductors to enforce it on Metro-North commuter trains.

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#The Mask#Commuter Rail#Mta Police Department#Metro North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
MTA
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

New Haven restaurateurs ready to enforce mask mandates, but some are leery of response

A new mask mandate for indoor spaces goes into effect in New Haven on Monday, but this time the order is local, not statewide. For the time being, the mask order is limited to New Haven only. Some Elm City restaurateurs see this return to the old new normal as disagreeable but necessary, as COVID positivity rates climb. Others dread the impact that the mandate will have on their businesses. “I ...
Davidson County, TNtnledger.com

Metro implementing indoor mask mandate

Metro Government is requiring face coverings inside Metro Government buildings beginning Thursday, Aug. 5. The Delta variant has led to the beginning of a third wave of COVID-19 cases, with the number of active cases now standing at 2,718, compared to 444 one month ago, Metro officials say. The percentage of positive tests is currently higher than 11 percent, compared to less than 2 percent in June.
Trafficwshu.org

After All Things: Asking For Masking

Commuter rail advocates want the Metro-North Railroad to enforce a federal mask mandate on their local trains. Will Governor Cuomo be impeached? Are Connecticut police complying with the state’s accountability law? And, the return of one insect in our region is creating a buzz.
TrafficWTOP

Metro will expand service and reduce fares starting Sept. 5

Starting Sept. 5, Metro will be adding more trains and buses, extending train service on the weekends and lowering fares, the transit agency announced Monday. Metro said it is implementing the changes to make “riding easier and more convenient” as people return to school and work. “This is a time...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

What is the Surface Transportation Board?

Freight rail mergers and acquisitions. Disagreements over rail rates. There is a federal agency that oversees these and a host of other issues: the Surface Transportation Board. The STB is an independent agency separate from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The board primarily oversees economic regulations related to the railroads,...
Newark, NJinsidernj.com

All Aboard the Improved NJ TRANSIT Experience (Sponsored Content)

NEWARK- NJ TRANSIT never wavered in its focus on enhancing performance and reliability while keeping customers safe on its transit system despite the many challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more than 16 months, NJ TRANSIT’s dedicated front-line employees have kept essential workers and those who depend on transit on the move, while continuing to improve the on-time performance of its trains, buses, and light rail.
TrafficPosted by
Benzinga

Transport Canada Approves Updates On Freight Rail Switching Rules

Transport Canada has approved modifications to some of the rules governing freight rail switching operations so that operations are "as safe as possible for railway employees and for people living close to railway lines." The federal agency, working with the rail industry, made some "necessary" updates to rules, regulations, and...
Public Healthwshu.org

After All Things: Vaccine Hesitancy

30% of Connecticut residents have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Suffolk County is deciding how they’ll spend opioid settlement money, New London welcomes home an olympian, and the Connecticut GOP wants to crack down on juvenile crime.
wshu.org

Infrastructure Passage Means Money For Long Island Sound Water Quality

The U.S. Senate’s approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this week means one more step toward securing money to help improve the quality of Long Island Sound. Environmentalists said the bill includes $106 million to reduce the impacts of warming waters because of climate change. It also helps restore and protect wildlife habitats, including coast birds.
Fairfield County, CTwshu.org

Census Data Shows Connecticut, Long Island Growing More Diverse

The Census Bureau just released 2020 U.S. data and it shows Connecticut’s population grew and became more diverse over the last decade. Meanwhile, Long Island’s population grew by 3.1% since 2010 and is also becoming more diverse. Most of the Connecticut's population growth is in Fairfield County. It gained more...
PoliticsTimes-Leader

ODOT outlines 5-year plan to focus on walking and biking

COLUMBUS — More and more Ohioans are walking and biking as a way to travel, either by choice or necessity. However, recent trends in safety, health, and demographics highlight the urgent need for safer, accessible and more convenient options for walking and biking in communities across the state. In an...
EconomyStreet.Com

Silent and Not So Deadly: Meet Volvo's Newest Electric Truck

Clean, green, zero emission-trucks that aren't emitting noxious fumes, pollutants and contributing to global warming... The silent part is what Volvo Trucks North America President Peter Voorhoeve is particularly excited about, especially in New York City, where regular smog, pollution and noise pollution go hand in hand. Volvo on Thursday...
Bridgeport, CTwshu.org

After All Things: Investing in LI Sound

The U.S. Senate’s approval of a $1 billion infrastructure bill this week secures money to help improve the quality of Long Island Sound. Kathy Hochul will run for governor of New York next year, Connecticut’s new partner in sports betting, and growing concern over election fraud in Bridgeport.
Pennsylvania StatePocono Record

Op-Ed: Get a GARVEE to upgrade PA infrastructure

Each year, the state Legislature is trusted to spend billions of taxpayer dollars efficiently and prudently. Just as each of us does with our personal and household budgets, it is essential the legislature lives within the means of the available revenues — something that each and every one of us must take seriously.
Public HealthAxios

National Park Service reinstates mask mandate

The National Park Service announced on Monday that all visitors and employees will be required to wear a mask inside NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The big picture: Coronavirus restrictions in the parks were relaxed earlier this year but the new policy will go...

Comments / 0

Community Policy