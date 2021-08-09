Transportation Advocates Want Mask Mandate Enforcement On Metro-North
Commuter advocates want Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to compel the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to enforce a mask mandate on Metro-North trains. Jim Cameron is with the Connecticut Commuter Action Group. He said Amtrak enforces the federal Transportation Safety Administration’s mask wearing mandate on regional trains. However, the MTA does not require train conductors to enforce it on Metro-North commuter trains.www.wshu.org
