Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heatwave this week with heat indices over 100 degrees Wednesday. Here's your forecast

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNhVZ_0bMaJDpI00

A heatwave will grip the DMV this week, with dangerous heat index values Wednesday through Friday. The only relief will be in the form of p.m. isolated, strong storms.

Quick Forecast:
Tonight: Early isolated storm, partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 75.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated p.m. storms. High: 93.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong p.m. storms. High: 95.

Forecast Discussion:

Muggy tonight with an early isolated storm possible and lows mainly in the 70s.
Hotter Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are also forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heat index will eclipse 100 degrees Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast:
Tonight: Early isolated storm, partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: 68 - 76. Winds: SSW - 10.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong p.m. storms. Highs: 89 - 94. Winds: SSW- 10.|
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong p.m. storms. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: SW - 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XKZm_0bMaJDpI00


Extended Forecast:
Temperatures will stay hot all of the week. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Tuesday through the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will push to around 100° Tuesday, with likely higher heat index values later in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSdHf_0bMaJDpI00

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, some p.m. strong storms. Highs: 94 - 98.
Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, some p.m. strong storms. Highs: 93 - 97.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and still humid with scattered storms. Highs: low 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owza4_0bMaJDpI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30REnK_0bMaJDpI00

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news .

Comments / 0

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Heatwave#Heat Index#Dmv#Forecast Discussion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
EnvironmentEyewitness News

FORECAST: Heat & humidity return later this week

Meteorologist Connor Lewis says we'll get a brief break before the heat & humidity return. Here's his Sunday night forecast. Technical Discussion: High pressure and dry conditions continue into Monday!. Enjoy the sun and the dry air while it lasts! Tropical humidity and potential downpours are on the horizon. We...
Truckee, CASierra Sun

Truckee weather: Haze followed by cooler temps

Widespread haze will soon give way to much cooler temperatures this week, the National Weather Service said. Today’s highs will reach 89. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 53 tonight, with 10 to 15 mph winds after midnight. More haze is expected Tuesday....
Portland, MEWMTW

The Week Ahead: A comfortable start before the muggies return

PORTLAND, Maine — After a beautiful day Sunday, the pleasant weather continues as we start the new week. Here's this week's Total Outlook. If you enjoyed the weather Sunday, then you will enjoy Monday, too. Monday will be mainly sunny and comfortable with temperatures reaching the upper 70's. Humidity stays...
EnvironmentDaily Telegram

Sunshine to start the week

The theme of sunshine will continue for the first half of this week. Today will be in the mid 80s with breezy conditions. Tomorrow and Wednesday the winds calm down but the temperatures remain the same. The end of the week we do see a small chance of showers to shake things up. By the weekend the highs will dip down to the mid 70s.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather pattern this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture will provide an unsettled weather pattern with scattered showers and storms each day this week. Highs will climb into the middle 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds. It’s not full blown sunshine today with showers and storms remaining scattered today. The best chances today happen during the middle of the day. The further we go into the day, the best chances continue to move inland today. Southerly winds will only start to pump in the moisture. An increased risk of showers and storms arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday.
EnvironmentPost-Bulletin

Sunshine continues this week

Another day of sunshine and low 80s for the region today. Tomorrow will be more or less the same besides a couple extra clouds in the skies. Wednesday will look to increase the temperatures to the mid 80s. The latter half of the week will look to bring chances of T-Storms to shake up streak of sunshine. The weekend will cool off into the low 70s but don't worry, it will still be plesant with mostly sunny skies.
EnvironmentKWQC

Gradual warming trend this week

Quad Cities, IA/IL - A gradual warming trend will take place this week as heat and humidity both return by Wednesday and Thursday. Today will continue with comfy temps and humidity as highs hit the mid 80s which is normal for this time of August. Tuesday will bring a few more clouds, but temps and humidity will be slightly higher. We will hit the 80s and 90s by mid week and possibly feel close to 100º by Thursday. No significant rain chances appear until Friday afternoon into the weekend. The area does need rain and it appears we will all see some at some point, but the most favored time frame appears to be early Saturday morning at this time.
EnvironmentFox 59

Dodging showers this week; gradual heat to build

This morning starts out mainly dry with only a limited shower chance and mild, while temperatures hover in the middle 60s for most of us out the door. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, as temperatures return to the lower 80s by late afternoon on a northeasterly flow (5-10 mph).
EnvironmentWave 3

Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/16

Tropical air this week will keep the clouds around more than the blue skies. Especially for today. We’ll need to watch the tropical downpours for intense rainfall rates at times but at least we should be able to keep them from growing into stronger t-storms as that would really ramp up the heavy rainfall rates. So the clouds help on taming that storyline a bit.
EnvironmentPosted by
WWL-AMFM

Heat and downpours continue this week

Typical summer weather pattern of high heat and scattered downpours continues this week. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “A typical summer-like pattern continues through the work week. Expect daytime high temperatures
EnvironmentWLUC

Summer time stretch

The pattern is going to be a nice one this week, perfect for summer fun. The upper-level pattern brings a ridge, which will allow temperatures to climb to near 90° by the end of the week. Humidity levels will increase as well Thursday through Saturday. Our next front comes on Saturday with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy