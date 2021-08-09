Seattle Seahawks pine for Duane Brown’s return

Russell Wilson’s left tackle has left the building, and Wilson is openly pining for Duane Brown to return to the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown is entering the final year of his existing contract and set to earn $11.35 million, including bonuses, in his 14th NFL season.

But Brown, 35, wants the Seahawks to address his deal, head coach Pete Carroll admitted. Brown is sitting out of practices.

Wilson openly ribbed the Seahawks for not addressing the offensive line in February. Without Brown, he voiced even more frustration.

“Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because I think he’s one of the best left tackles in the game, there’s no arguing it,” Wilson said. “I think he’s as good as it gets. There’s nobody more athletic, more talented than he is. Age is just a number. He looks like he’s 28-30 out there. He’s really exceptional. So smart and physical, understands the game, and I think people fear him, to be honest with you, when they’re rushing him and playing against him. So we definitely want to be able to get him back out there. We’ve got to figure that out because we need Duane Brown.”

Based on Spotrac’s salary database, 11 left tackles will make more than Brown and three right tackles earn more. Brown turns 36 later this month but started every game in 2020 with Seattle.

Carroll said the Seahawks are attempting to find a middle ground.

“We’re working at it…” Carroll told NFL Network. “Duane is really an important player for us on the offensive side of the ball. And we know how to work with him and make sure he’s ready to play. He’s making a statement right now. We’re working with him. He’s going through walkthroughs and all, so we know he’ll be ready to play. He would not be practicing a lot at this time (anyway), so we’ll try to work our way through it and make sure we can put this thing together.”

–Field Level Media

