Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seattle Seahawks pine for Duane Brown’s return

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NSRJ_0bMaJAB700

Russell Wilson’s left tackle has left the building, and Wilson is openly pining for Duane Brown to return to the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown is entering the final year of his existing contract and set to earn $11.35 million, including bonuses, in his 14th NFL season.

But Brown, 35, wants the Seahawks to address his deal, head coach Pete Carroll admitted. Brown is sitting out of practices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVDRM_0bMaJAB700 Also Read:
Seattle Seahawks ‘stretched themselves’ in Jamal Adams contract talks, NFL star not happy

Wilson openly ribbed the Seahawks for not addressing the offensive line in February. Without Brown, he voiced even more frustration.

“Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because I think he’s one of the best left tackles in the game, there’s no arguing it,” Wilson said. “I think he’s as good as it gets. There’s nobody more athletic, more talented than he is. Age is just a number. He looks like he’s 28-30 out there. He’s really exceptional. So smart and physical, understands the game, and I think people fear him, to be honest with you, when they’re rushing him and playing against him. So we definitely want to be able to get him back out there. We’ve got to figure that out because we need Duane Brown.”

Based on Spotrac’s salary database, 11 left tackles will make more than Brown and three right tackles earn more. Brown turns 36 later this month but started every game in 2020 with Seattle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioxr4_0bMaJAB700 Also Read:
Seattle Seahawks schedule and 2021 season predictions

Carroll said the Seahawks are attempting to find a middle ground.

“We’re working at it…” Carroll told NFL Network. “Duane is really an important player for us on the offensive side of the ball. And we know how to work with him and make sure he’s ready to play. He’s making a statement right now. We’re working with him. He’s going through walkthroughs and all, so we know he’ll be ready to play. He would not be practicing a lot at this time (anyway), so we’ll try to work our way through it and make sure we can put this thing together.”

Related: If you’re a fan of the Seahawks, check out #Seahawks rumors, rankings, and news here .

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pete Carroll Gives Update on Starting Left Tackle Duane Brown

As Seahawks starting left tackle Duane Brown heads into the final season of his three-year deal with Seattle, he reportedly “isn’t pleased” with his lack of a contract extension. Set to make $13.35 million this coming year, the four-time Pro-Bowl lineman is seeking a new deal with the Seahawks prior to the start of the 2021 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Three Seahawks that disappointed in loss to the Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks lost their first preseason game of the 2021 season on Saturday and three players stood out as not playing well at all. We learned a few things on Saturday in Seattle’s loss. One is that maybe for the 2021 season, Duane Brown actually is the more important extension than Jamal Adams. Giving Brown another here (for 2022) and getting him into camp before week one is crucial after what we saw against the Raiders.
NFLBleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Returns, Chase Young Debuts in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Players No. 100-81 100. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a little surprising to see Beasley make this list. At the very least, his inclusion should inspire some debate. He had a nice year in 2020, no doubt, catching 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns. But was he truly one of the best 100 players in football?
NFLField Gulls

Lions release former Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar has been released by the Detroit Lions. Dunbar is infamous for his short time in Seattle where he was arrested in an armed robbery case (charges later dropped) and then only played in six games due to injury. The Seahawks acquired Dunbar from the...
NFLTribune-Star

Danny Etling waived by Seattle Seahawks

Former Terre Haute South High School quarterback Danny Etling has been waived by the Seattle Seahawks. The moved was announced Sunday evening by the NFL club from its summer training camp. The Seahawks signed quarterback Sean Mannion in Etling's place. Mannion has played with the Rams and Vikings. He came...
NFLallfans.co

Seahawks two weeks away from decisions on first round of cuts

It has been less than a week since the Seattle Seahawks reported to training camp, and while the team’s first padded practice of camp is Monday, roster cuts are already looming. In recent years the NFL had reduced the process of teams trimming their roster from 90 to 53 to a single day of cuts at the end of preseason, however, things will be different this year.
NFLPosted by
AllSyracue

Lakiem Williams Signs with Seattle Seahawks

Former Syracuse linebacker Lakiem Williams signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, joining former teammate Alton Robinson on the roster. Williams and Robinson both played for Syracuse during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The move coincides with the released of veteran defensive end Aldon Smith, which opened up a roster...

Comments / 0

Community Policy