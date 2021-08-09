Springfield Police confirm three found shot dead inside residence on South 10th Street
Springfield Police confirmed Monday three people were found shot to death inside a home in the 2500 block of South 10th Street between Oberlin Avenue and Bryn Mawr Boulevard. SPD Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said a friend of the victims arrived at the home Monday afternoon to find the three victims. That person then went next door where some landscaping work was being done and a call was placed to the police.www.sj-r.com
