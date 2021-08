Stronger than yesterday! Britney Spears shared an empowering message about embracing her body in all of its forms while looking back at “throwback” clips of her dancing. “It’s really weird whenever I try to slim down it usually starts with my legs 🦵🏻 first … then my stomach … then my face 🙆🏼‍♀️ … and that’s when I know I’ve actually lost weight !!!!” the 39-year-old pop star wrote via Instagram over the weekend alongside a carousel of two images. “When you swipe to the second pic you can actually really see how slim my face is but I’m not so sure I like it 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️.”