Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

We've hit the 'make or break' point against climate change. Here's what you can do.

By Tod Perry
Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NS9bi_0bMaIcny00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnj8S_0bMaIcny00

A devastating new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that the average global temperature will rise by at least 1.5°C, relative to the 1850-1900 average, by 2050. The world has already warmed 1.1°C so another increase by 0.4°C seems inevitable.

Keeping global temperatures from rising 1.5°C was a major target outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Doing so would prevent a rise in sea levels, droughts, heatwaves, flash floods, and wildfires.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, called the report "code red for humanity."

The IPCC believes that the temperature target of 1.5°C may be reached sometime between 2030 and 2035, up to a decade sooner than previously thought. Even if the entire planet came together to create the "lowest pathway" of future emissions, the 1.5°C-degree threshold would be exceeded.

However, if as a planet, we eventually reduce global emissions to net zero and took proactive steps to remove carbon from the air — such as planting trees — global temperatures could be brought back below the 1.5°C threshold.

Writers of the report stress that if "strong and sustained reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases" occur then the disastrous effects of climate change can be avoided.

The report comes before leaders in the U.S. and Europe are set to meet this November in Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference where they will discuss enacting stricter measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"The new IPCC report contains no real surprises," climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted. "It confirms what we already know from thousands [of] previous studies and reports — that we are in an emergency. It's a solid (but cautious) summary of the current best available science.

"It doesn't tell us what to do," she added. "It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis."

This alarming report isn't just a call for the world's governments to step up and take dramatic action but another that we're all responsible for the planet, too. We have reached a make-or-break moment for mother Earth so it's important for everyone to come together to do what we can to help stop climate change.

The best way that an individual can combat the crisis is by cutting down on gas consumption and switching to an electric car. Another way to dramatically reduce your carbon footprint is by using energy created by solar or wind. Putting solar panels on your residence can greatly reduce your carbon footprint while saving you money as well.

There are also small changes we can make that have a big impact. You can cut down on your petrochemical use by buying fewer single-use plastics and bottled water. The beef industry is one of the largest producers of greenhouse gases, so by reducing your red meat intake consumption you can make a real difference.

You can even fight for the planet by changing how you dress. Synthetic clothing materials are derived from petrochemicals that are harmful to the environment and cotton requires a massive amount of water to produce.

By buying used clothing you can also help in the fight against climate change.

Today's UN report is the "strongest statement the IPCC has ever made," Ko Barrett, the panel's vice-chair and senior advisor on climate to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told reporters.

Over the past few decades, there have been a series of wake-up calls about the dangers of climate change and, so far, they haven't inspired the policy necessary to combat the crisis. Hopefully, today's report will not only spur our leaders to dramatic action but empower everyone to take responsibility for their contributions to the crisis as well.

Comments / 0

Upworthy

Upworthy

35K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Greta Thunberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Climate Science#Un#Un#Ipcc#Climatereport#Algore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Environmentinsideedition.com

According to Climate Change Scientists, the Gulf Stream Could Collapse Sooner Than Once Thought

Could the Gulf Stream collapse? It’s one of the possibilities laid out in a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. CBS News Meteorologist and Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli spoke about the AMOC, which stands for the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, which is otherwise known as the Gulf Stream system, and why it's important.
Environmentwpr.org

The Climate Change Stories We Need To Hear

The most recent report from the climate scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is grim — we need to take extreme action now to stave off the worst possible outcomes for our planet. Alice Bell — a climate advocate and "part-time historian of the apocalypse" — agrees, but argues that the collaboration required to just recognize the problem should offer some hope.
United NationsPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Earth is warming faster than previously thought, scientists say, and the window is closing to avoid catastrophic outcomes

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon tells CNN's Jake Tapper that the fires in her state show that climate change is real and is "like a hammer hitting us in the head." The post Earth is warming faster than previously thought, scientists say, and the window is closing to avoid catastrophic outcomes appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Environmentredlakenationnews.com

Major Climate Change Report Warns of 'Code Red for Humanity'

A new United Nations report on global warming predicts worsening climate disasters in the next decade. However, scientists are optimistic that if emissions are cut in half by 2030, the trend toward higher temperatures could be halted and possibly reversed. "It's just guaranteed that it's going to get worse. Nowhere...
EnvironmentNew York Post

Don’t buy the latest climate-change alarmism

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just released its latest climate report, and reactions from politicians and media pundits could not have been more predictable. Fitting the apocalyptic narrative many have spun lately, the always-breathless Guardian literally summarized this scientific report as finding mankind “guilty as hell” of “climate crimes of humanity.” (Needless to say, the report never says any such things.)
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Crisis: Can We Reverse the Dire Effects of Climate Change?

Humanity already triggered massive climatic changes, and we are on the verge of causing far more. However, it may not be too late to avoid or mitigate some of climate change's worst impacts. If we immediately ceased releasing greenhouse gases, the rise in global temperatures would begin to level out within a few years. Temperatures would subsequently reach a plateau but would stay far above ideal for several millennia.
EnvironmentBangor Daily News

We’ve reached an inflection point when it comes to climate change

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. ‘Zeitgeist’ is a slippery word. At best it’s just a fancy German way of saying ‘the spirit of the times’; at worst it is...
Saint Cloud, MNEcho Press

Letter: We can all do better when it comes to climate change

This is the worst drought I have experienced in my lifetime. I find myself constantly checking weather conditions on my phone, hoping and praying that soon our fields and waterways will be replenished by a gentle, soaking rain. Conversations with farmers and community members leave me disheartened and worried about what is to come.
Global WarmingPosted by
thedrive

Scientists Agree: Climate Change Is Gonna Get Worse and We Still Have to Stop It

There isn't a scenario that will stop the earth from heating up for at least the next 50 years, but we can still limit the damage we cause. A new report released by the 200 scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Monday states very clearly that things are going to change. They're going to change quite drastically and life on this planet is going to get worse and considerably hotter, for at least the next half-decade. This will also happen in ways that are severely damaging to the earth's ecosystems that have existed for millions of years. They're going to hurt us, as things that live here—at least if you plan on living any time after, um, right now. Lastly, these consequences are the direct result of man-made carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide emissions.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

8 things you can do to fight climate change right now

The recently released 2021 report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change about the state of the climate left many feeling hopeless this week. In short, we are almost at the point of no return when it comes to catastrophic climate change. But, there is hope if people...
Greta ThunbergPosted by
Well+Good

A New Report Confirms That Humans Fuel Climate Change. And That Only Humans Can Stop It.

We are to blame for an “unprecedented” pace in greenhouse gas production—and if we don't do something about it, the planet and all of its occupants will suffer the consequences. In October 2019, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that humans have already caused the Earth’s global average temperature to increase 1°C over pre-industrial levels (which includes the years between 1850 and 1900). And that meant that the increase would continue unless further action led to a reversal.
Agriculturecapradio.org

What The U.S. Can Do About The Dire Climate Change Report

The United Nations just released its landmark climate report, urging countries to urgently cut their greenhouse gas emissions or else face catastrophic consequences. So what exactly should the Biden administration do?. Climate scientist Allison Crimmins heads the National Climate Assessment, a government report that evaluates how the U.S. is doing...
Public HealthNewsweek

Al Gore Says Top COVID Lesson Also Applies to Climate Change

Former U.S. vice president-turned-environmentalist Al Gore said Monday that one major lesson that should be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that the warnings by scientists should be heeded and not casually dismissed by politicians. Gore responded to the Monday publishing of a "deafening" United Nations climate change report which...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Today's climate reality was predicted by IPCC 30 years ago — now what?

Niels Bohr, who gets my vote for the greatest physicist in the 20th century, is reported to have said, “predictions are hard, especially about the future.” He was talking about predictions from the scientist’s point of view — the challenge of building enough knowledge to make a prediction and the effort to assemble the data and do the calculations. As I’m reading the latest report from the United Nations’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), I find I’m thinking about another hard aspect of predictions — how to use them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy