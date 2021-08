The full-year 2021 outlook was cut, but it doesn't change the long-term story for AppHarvest. Shares of agriculture tech start-up AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had fallen 29% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. The reason lies within the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update. There was plenty of information to unpack from the report, but what ultimately led to the steep drop was an updated outlook for full-year 2021 revenue -- now set at an expected $7 million to $9 million, compared to $20 million to $25 million before.