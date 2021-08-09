The best iPhone cases

The OtterBox MagSafe Wallet Folio Case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is now available on Amazon for $40.16. In either instance, you’re looking at savings of up to 19% and one of the first price reductions. These are the third-best discounts to date, coming within $3 of the all-time low. OtterBox’s new MagSafe Wallet Folio covers are designed to add utility to one of the company’s current cases. The folio design closes to assist provide some extra protection to the mix for your screen, in addition to having the capacity for three credit or ID cards. There’s also the benefit of MagSafe compatibility, which means you can effortlessly clip it on and off whenever your EDC requires it.