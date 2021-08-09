Cancel
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Is Hollywood’s Stylish Indigenous Star to Watch

In his new FX series, Reservation Dogs, actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai portrays a young Indigenous teen who longs to flee his reservation in rural Oklahoma in search of bigger and better opportunities. In more ways than one, it’s a story that mimics his own career trajectory: Woon-A-Tai, who is Oji-Cree, is from Toronto and now making it big as one of Hollywood’s freshest faces (alongside his four young co-stars Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor). During the press tour for his new series—which is the brainchild of filmmakers Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo—Woon-A-Tai used his fashion choices to bring things back home. With the help of his stylist, Avo Yermagyan, he proudly championed his Indigenous culture by sporting his traditional pieces and highlighting emerging designers.

