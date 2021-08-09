Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Science Erupts at Lessons Snuck Into Community Park

By Patrick O’Donnell
Posted by 
The 74
The 74
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZR2z_0bMaHse900

“I t’s going to be a big explosion, OK buddy?” instructor Kyle McCorvey says, handing Isaiah Palmore, 4, a cup of baking soda.

“Uh oh,” Isaiah’s grandfather Malcolm tells him, as he starts to pour the baking soda into a jar of vinegar. “Get ready.”

As the soda, a base; and the vinegar, an acid, mix, react, then foam and overflow out of the jar, Isaiah jumps back with a surprised grin. “Oooohhhh!”

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter.

“Your own volcano,” McCorvey says. “Eruption!”

The fast and flashy science lesson by the Cleveland school district drew Isaiah and dozens of other children on a Saturday morning in July at the YAY! Saturdays family festival in a park inside Cleveland’s University Circle, the city’s art, music, and museum neighborhood.

As community groups gave demonstrations of fire-spinning or soccer lessons and brought a bookmobile, the district set up its own tent to offer kids hands-on science experiments for Saturdays in June and July, all aimed at slipping learning into a fun post-COVID event.

Teaching any science to kids is a big need for Cleveland schools, even before COVID kept students out of classrooms, relegated to online learning for more than a year. Cleveland scores near the bottom of Ohio school districts on state fifth and eighth grade science tests. New test results from this spring will be released in September.

The most intense science and math lessons this summer happened at the district’s five-day-a-week summer learning program .

But eye-catching and hands-on experiments like learning aerodynamics by launching paper airplanes, or elasticity and tension through blowing bubbles, were offered on the fly as kids and parents enjoy a fun Saturday at a park outing.

“This is an opportunity to extend learning beyond the traditional means,” said Victoria Weisberg, a district preschool teacher who organized the activities, paid for with federal COVID recovery funds. “We’re hoping to create curiosity about science and engineering and further enhance family bonding.”

Beyond just watching kids try the experiments at the festival, parents were handed a take-home kit to recreate each experiment, or a similar one, at home, along with detailed explanations of the science behind them.

As each child left the table, McCorvey, the college-age son of a teacher helping out that day, handed them a plastic bag with materials to build a “volcano” at home. Included was a link to a Childrens Museum of Cleveland video about how mixing the vinegar and baking soda releases carbon dioxide gas, which creates the bubbles and “eruption.”

For paper airplanes, students and parents were urged to test out what affects flight by making airplanes from different sizes and weights of paper, timing how long they can stay in the air and measuring the distance they can fly.

A handout gave students the fundamental discoveries of air resistance, like Archimedes’ Principle — an object surrounded by air is buoyed up by a force equal to the weight of the air is displaced; or Bernoulli’s Principle — when the speed of a fluid increases, pressure in the fluid decreases. For airplanes, the fluid is the air and wing shape creates lift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1lQE_0bMaHse900

And blowing bubbles one Saturday offered examples of light refracting and creating rainbows and in surface tension.

“Bubbles pop mostly because of evaporation,” a handout told students. “The soap cannot form a bubble all by itself. It needs the surface tension of water to stretch into a sphere. The water gets sandwiched in between layers of soap molecules. When the water evaporates, the bubble will pop.”

Palmore said he and his wife would recreate the volcano at home with Isaiah, who they brought to an earlier Saturday experiment this summer.

“It’s great,” he said. “It’s enlightening, educational for kids, lets them know what things are possible with different elements.”

Melanee Anderson was even more excited to keep coming back with her niece Jazlyn, also four.

“That was fun!” she said after helping Jazlyn with her volcano. “Jaz loves it. We’ve come here… What is it? Four times.”

The two tried the experiment at home a couple weeks later, adding blue, green and yellow food coloring to the mix for added effect.

“She actually remembered what we were doing when I pulled the materials out,” Anderson said. “We briefly discussed how baking soda and vinegar created the reaction but she’s only four, so she was more into the action part of the experiment.”

Though the Cleveland schools sponsored the experiments, only about a third of the students participating were from the city, The others, like Isaiah and Jazlyn, are from nearby suburbs. That’s just the nature of lessons in a park open to all, Weisberg said, and an extra bonus.

“One of our great concerns is the issue of equity and access for all,” she said. “We wanted to provide a summer learning experience that is accessible to all, which is why it’s free.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVKzg_0bMaHse900
Students excitedly watch as “volcanoes” are made at the YAY! Saturday festival in Cleveland. (Patrick O’Donnell)

Berkeley Dixon, who brought three nieces and a granddaughter to the event, all Cleveland residents, was a fan.

“They’re talking about bases and acids and I’m learning myself,” she said.

“Parents should be involved,” she said. “They are the children’s stepping stone, their first teachers and the more they know, the more they can give their children.”

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

The 74

The 74

87
Followers
680
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Science Experiments#Covid#A Childrens Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Kalamazoo, MIwmuk.org

Community Play Day Is Today In Bronson Park

At 11:00 am Wednesday, August 4, Kalamazoo Kids In Tune will present its annual Community Play Day in a free concert in Bronson Park. It will bring together not only the KKIT''s summer jazz orchestra, The Kit Kats, but Orchestra Jammbo'laya, students from the Helen L. Fox Gospel Music Center, The Suzuki Academy of Kalamazoo, and Orchestra Rouh. Ben Gudbrandson of KKIT, Ahmed Tofiq of Orchestra Rouh, Jordan Hamilton of Orchestra Jammbo'laya, and Ben Olbracht of the Suzuki Academy joined Cara Lieurance to talk about how music enriches young peoples' lives, fosters friendships, and shows them a bigger world.
Visual ArtMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: 2021 Art in the Park

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Century City Tri-Angle Neighborhood Association invites residents to Melvina Park (29th & Melvina) to participate in “Art in...
MusicKHON2

Anaina Hou Community Park is a gathering place

On Kauai’s North Shore, the entire community has come together to give new life to Anaina Hou Community Park, a 15-acre property, which is a community-gathering place rooted in the island’s diverse history and honoring a culture that calls us to Mālama the land and sea, ourselves, and each other. To this end, the Park dedicates itself to developing public and private partnerships that benefit the community through education, health and public safety, environmental stewardship and arts and entertainment. The vision of Anaina Hou Community Park is to enrich the lives of Kauai residents and visitors from around the world. Anaina Hou Community Park has many growing activities, including the amazing Ahi Lele Fire Show. Besides the fire show, the park features an incredible playground, mini golf with botanical gardens and a farmer’s market for the whole community.
Gulfport, MSWLOX

Cops meet community at inaugural Police in the Park event

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday was filled with smiles and fun at Gulfport’s Goldin Sports Complex. The community came out for the Gulfport Police Department’s inaugural Police in the Park event. Police say the department’s diversity team thought of the idea over four months ago. People got the chance to...
Homestead, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Homestead To Hold Annual Community Day In Frick Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — After taking last year off, Homestead Borough is hosting its annual Community Day Saturday. It is taking place from noon until 7 p.m. at Frick Park. The free event will feature live performances by comedians, face painting, bounce houses, games, children’s entertainment, and food vendors. The events of the day include: O’Ryan the O’Mazing Circus Performer Show: 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Axe Throwing by Ace Axe Throwing: 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm The House of Soul Band (R&B): 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm Free Access to the Dragon’s Den Rope Course: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Webster, NYrochesterfirst.com

Webster looking for community input on dog park

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Webster is looking for community input on the creation of a dog park for the area. Currently, the town doesn’t have a dog park, with the nearest one being in Fairport. The survey takes only a few minutes to complete, and will help determine what the park will look like.
Oswego, NYnny360.com

Fitzhugh Park thanks community groups for supporting student needs

OSWEGO — Continued support from the Oswego area and surrounding communities will ensure Fitzhugh Park Elementary School students are given the proper tools to become future leaders and succeed in the classroom. Among the thousands of dollars donated were $8,000 from Sal Vasapolli and the partners of Wright’s Mansion in...
Murphys, CAPine Tree

The 28th Annual Calaveras Grape Stomp is back at Murphys Community Park

Murphys, CA…Registration is now open for the 28th Annual Calaveras Grape Stomp Competition, set to take place on Saturday, October 2nd, 9:00-5:00. Teams of two will go head to head in this juicy competition!. The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance is honored to host this premier event that brings our communities together...
Seattle, WAThe Daily

‘Poetry in the Park’: Bringing community together

In the damp midday, the carved-out bowl overlooking Meadowbrook Pond resonates with the hushed whispers of visitors. Standing, sitting, or speaking 6-feet apart, poetry is the means by which they communicate. “I lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and wanted to give back to my community with poetry,” Raúl...
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Firsts: First Indoor Community Pools, Filtration Systems and Formal Group Swimming Lessons

THE WOODLANDS, TX - Even though the summer activities have ended as we begin a new school year, access to swim lessons, lap swimming and water exercise classes are available year-round at The Woodlands Family YMCA. It is a fun and effective form of exercise. Did you know that it was at a YMCA that public pools, pool filtration systems and formal group swimming lessons were introduced to the community? Because pools are so prevalent today, we forget that many years ago access to things like clean community pools was something unheard of. The YMCA is always looking for ways to help address issues in their communities. From new sports to new ways to keep the community safe, the YMCA is always there.
Panama City, FLUniversity of Florida

Extension Intern Applies Knowledge in Family, Youth and Community Sciences

This summer, Zyreshia Jackson, a UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences student studying family, youth and community sciences, completed an internship at the UF IFAS Bay County Extension Office in Panama City, FL. When she found out about this opportunity, Jackson knew she wanted to experience it before graduating. As an extension intern, Jackson was welcomed to the team and worked on various projects, playing an integral role in making the programs successful. She specifically worked with the 4-H Youth Development program and 4-H Military Partnership.
WildlifePosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Researchers Celebrate Swarm of Community Science That Emerged With This Year’s Brood X Cicadas

Another kind of swarm emerged in 2021 along with Brood X’s billions of 17-year cicadas: a whole lot of community scientists. Nearly 200,000 people downloaded an app, Cicada Safari, created by researchers to track observations of Brood X. Scientists thought they’d be lucky to get 50,000 uploads of photos and videos and instead were blown away by close to 600,000, according to an article in Entomology Today, a publication of the Entomological Society of America.
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Follow a lesson in science and require masks in school

Dear Steamboat Springs Board of Education and Routt County Public Health,. Science is one of the many lessons you teach our children. They love learning about how the world works and have this curiosity and belief in them that is admirable. The science and the facts are there: COVID among...
Princeton, KYPrinceton Times Leader

Community Disciples and Dotson Park Board not sponsoring the Dotson Day celebration

Community Disciples and Dotson Park Board have announced they will not be sponsoring the Dotson celebration this year. Geneva Malone, president of the Community Disciples and a member of the Dotson Park, said, “We regrettably made the decision to not sponsor Dotson Days this year. Due to restrictions on the state because of COVID-19, we weren’t sure what to expect. The governor released a lot of those restrictions but at that point we did not have time to get everything organized.”
Malvern, OHAlliance Review

Second Concert in the Malvern Community Park

The second Concert in the Park will be on Aug. 14, and will feature local musicians in The Liberty Bridge Band. They will perform a mixture of country and rock music from 7-9 p.m. From 6-7 p.m. the Malvern Community Development Fund will have free popcorn for audience members. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy