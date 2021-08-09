Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock City Council set to call bond election on $175M roads package

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLubbock's City Council on Tuesday will consider giving citizens a chance to vote this November on a nearly $175 million bond package focused largely on road improvements. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council is set to take a second and final vote to call for a bond election on a $174.5 million package featuring enhancements to Broadway in downtown and East Lubbock, as well as numerous road-widening projects throughout the city.

