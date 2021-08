According to the Covid Act Now nonprofit, these Kentucky counties and cities are classified on their website as having Very High Vulnerability for COVID-19. It means that these Kentucky counties have people that may suffer the most from COVID-19. The Covid Act Now data suggests that Kentucky has a higher vulnerability to COVID-19 than other states in the US. People who live in these counties will suffer economically, financially, and socially from COVID-19. The risk of suffering is based on these factors: