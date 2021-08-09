Cancel
Georgetown, KY

Doris Jean Ward

news-graphic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoris Jean Ward, 85, widow of Edwin Carey Ward, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at her home in Georgetown surrounded by her loving family. Born September 25, 1935 in Georgetown she was the daughter of the late Harold and Clara Knight Roberts. Doris was a graduate of Great Crossings High School and Nazareth School of Nursing at Saint Joseph Hospital. After 37 years Doris retired as a registered nurse. She was an avid reader and faithful member of Gano Baptist Church. Doris was also a Kentucky Colonel and member of the Big Springs Chapter of the D.A.R. Doris was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always thinking of others and placing their needs before her own.

