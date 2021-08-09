Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Hospital and Health Systems Executives Get Guidance on Avoiding Denials Danger Zone in Harmony Healthcare Webinar

Times Union
 7 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Building on its expertise in providing the nation’s top hospitals with denials management solutions, Harmony Healthcare has published a new webinar that addresses the alarming rate of claims rejected by insurers. This webinar, available anytime via this link, delves into the critical finding that more than 30% of hospitals are facing denial rates of more than 10% -- a rate Harmony Healthcare has labeled the denials danger zone.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Knowles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Systems#Health Care#Health Systems#Prweb#Client Solutions#Vp#Digital#Harmony Healthcare#Linkedin#Harmony Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Freeman Health System provides update on Covid cases at their hospitals

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman officials say they have around 50 Covid-19 patients in the hospital. They say that’s not quite record numbers, but the patients they’re seeing are sicker than in the early days of the pandemic.. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

8 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

The following hospital and health system executive resignations have been reported since June 22:. 1. Melissa Campos, CFO of El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital, resigned. 2. K.C. DeBoer is resigning as CEO of Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System. 3. Chad Melton resigned as CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.
Protestsbeckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals, health systems where workers have protested vaccine mandates

Citing their desire to protect patients, visitors, colleagues and communities, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. But protests have also popped up, organized by people who oppose these mandates. Here are seven hospitals and health systems where workers have participated in protests.
Sistersville, WVWTRF

Sistersville General Hospital part of Health System cyber attack

Memorial Health System experienced an information technology security incident in the early morning hours on Sunday. As a result, Memorial Health System suspended user access to information technology applications related to their operations. Memorial Health System says they have implemented extensive information technology security protocols and is working diligently with...
Florida StateDOT med

Steward Health Care System acquires five Tenet Healthcare Florida hospitals

Steward Health Care System has acquired five hospitals in South Florida from Tenet Healthcare Corporation. The hospitals include North Shore Medical Center, Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital in Miami-Dade County and Florida Medical Center in Broward County. The deal brings the total number of hospitals under Steward to 44 worldwide.
Healthhealthitsecurity.com

Health IT Security Challenges Persist for Hospital Systems

The “Maturity Paradox: New World, New Threats, New Focus,” report, published by CynergisTek on July 28, states that “most hospitals critically lack the ability to secure their supply chain systems.”. CynergisTek, a cybersecurity consulting firm, reviewed just under 100 assessments of healthcare providers, including hospitals, physician practices, accountable care organizations...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

8 hospitals, health systems piloting digital transformation programs

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are pushing forward digital transformation efforts by creating new tools and launching innovative programs. Here are the organizations that announced pilots of new innovation programs or expansions to existing programs during June and July, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review. 1. Worcester, Mass.-based...
Health ServicesMountain Democrat

Follow up to broken healthcare system

A tiered healthcare system is a hybrid that uses multiple types of payment methods to cover healthcare costs. The unemployed, indigent and low-income levels are covered by a national health insurance program. Their medical bills are paid by this program. In this country, it would be funded by federal, state and local taxes just as city, county hospitals were funded in the old system.
Public Healthkhn.org

At Least 4 More Hospital Systems Join Health Care Vaccine Mandate List

All 29,000 Memorial Hermann employees must be covid vaccinated by Oct. 9 or must voluntarily resign. Kaiser Permanente, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health are also reported to require their staff to be vaccinated. News outlets cover other vaccine, covid regulations across the country. Houston Chronicle: Memorial Hermann: All 29,000 Employees...
Las Vegas, NVbeckershospitalreview.com

UHS-owned Valley Health System acquires Las Vegas hospital

The Valley Health System, a six-hospital system in Las Vegas owned by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, acquired a seventh hospital, according to an Aug. 2 news release. The health system acquired Elite Medical Center, a privately owned microhospital offering emergency and inpatient care in Las Vegas. "We...
Orlando, FLorlandomedicalnews.com

How Addressing Financial Health Will Help Florida Healthcare Workers Get Through Pandemic

As far back as 2011, the Orlando hospital today known as AdventHealth was receiving kudos for its wellness program, called CREATION Health. Designed by the hospital, then Florida Hospital, and the Adventist Health System, it was conceived as a holistic, faith-based family of solutions to the physical and emotional causes of poor health, and not just among its employees, but among people in the community it serves.
Centennial, CObeckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals, health systems offering employee vaccination bonuses

The following health systems revealed plans in June, July and August about offering employees a bonus if they are vaccinated against COVID-19: 1. Centura Health in Centennial, Colo., said June 30 that it will provide employees up to the director level, as well as employed providers, a $500 appreciation bonus if they are fully vaccinated by Aug. 13.
Health Servicesorlandomedicalnews.com

Disrupting Diagnostic Healthcare

There’s a revolution taking place all around us. We see it in organizations that are transforming to keep up with the changing needs and demands of their customers. We see whole industries being disrupted with the creation of companies like UBER and Lyft for ridesharing, Progressive for new technology in the insurance space, Grubhub for online and mobile food ordering and Facebook, whose mission is “to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.” Nowhere is disruption more needed than in the Healthcare space.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data. Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:. Editor's note: This...
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Keystone Healthcare Partners Expands Partnership With Upper Allegheny Health System, Adding Hospital Medicine, Intensive Care Medicine, And Telehealth Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Healthcare Partners ( Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Upper Allegheny Health System ( UAHS), part of Kaleida Health. The two-location health system includes Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) in Bradford, Pennsylvania, and Olean General Hospital (OGH) in Olean, New York.
Health Servicescommunitynewspapers.com

Baptist Health recognized as area’s most awarded healthcare system

Baptist Health has once again been recognized as the most award-winning healthcare organization in South Florida based on U.S. News & World Report rankings. Baptist Health’s hospitals and institutes are rated as among the very Best Hospitals in America, with 48 High-Performing ratings. Four Baptist Health hospitals — Baptist Hospital,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy