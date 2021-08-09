Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Morning mail: climate crisis, vaccine mandates ruled out, a poetic month

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has published a landmark report and it’s a “wake-up call to the world”. Drastic action is desperately needed to avoid a global climate catastrophe. We have the details of the report, plus plenty more in today’s Morning Mail. Human activity is changing...

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#European Union#Guardian Australia#Un#Changing Climate#Ipcc#Un#Australians#Nsw#Centrelink#Greens#Covid#Treasury#Eu#Taliban#Aibak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Greece
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

New UN report to set out stark reality of the climate crisis

A new UN report will set out a stark message on the state of the climate crisis, raising pressure on governments meeting for the crucial Cop26 talks in the autumn. The report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), due to be published on 9am on Monday, is the first part of a review of current scientific knowledge about how the world is warming due to human activity.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Morning mail: heat record, Covid deniers check-in, Morrison’s muse

Good morning. Europe faces an unwelcome new climate record, Australia is urged to do more on emissions reduction by a top US climate aide and Covid-19 deniers fan the take-up of a fake check-in app across Australia’s east coast. Plus: meet Scott Morrison’s favourite protester. The chief executive of a...
HealthThe Guardian

Morning mail: Moderna rollout, arigato Tokyo, climate peril

Good morning! The Moderna Covid vaccine will be available to Australians from mid-September. The Olympic Games are over and Australian athletes are bringing home 46 medals, including 17 gold. As wildfires rage across California, Siberia and Greece, climate scientists are to issue a stark warning about global heating threat in a landmark IPCC report.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Morrison under fire over fresh Australia Covid lockdown and poor jab roll out

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has been criticised over his handling of the Covid pandemic after a third state was locked down on Tuesday.South Australia, home to around 1.7 million people, joined Victoria and parts of New South Wales (NSW) in fresh restrictions aimed at tackling breakouts of the virus.Australia was initially lauded around the world for its tough stance on preventing Covid transmission as it closed borders and banned travel.But its inoculation programme has been dismal and people are angry that lockdowns are being imposed again more than a year into the pandemic.Just over 10 per cent of...
Public Healthfox29.com

Fully vaccinated US, EU visitors can visit England without quarantining

LONDON - Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will soon be able to visit England without having to quarantine. The British government made the announcement on Wednesday, which will go into effect on Aug. 2. People who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency can take pre- and post-arrival COVID-19 tests instead of self-isolating for 10 days.
Environmentwpr.org

The Climate Change Stories We Need To Hear

The most recent report from the climate scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is grim — we need to take extreme action now to stave off the worst possible outcomes for our planet. Alice Bell — a climate advocate and "part-time historian of the apocalypse" — agrees, but argues that the collaboration required to just recognize the problem should offer some hope.
HealthThe Guardian

Morning mail: vaccination plan, medal blitz, stolen generation payouts

Good morning. A bold new plan for Australia to hit its vaccination targets, the gold medal blitz continues in Tokyo, and recompense for the stolen generations – these stories and more in Thursday’s morning mail. Dentists, speech pathologists and podiatrists could be pressed into relieving a “fatigued and burnt out”...
Redwood City, CAcitywatchla.com

Resisting Nuclear Weapons in a Climate Crisis

Susan van der Hijden of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Susan Crane of Redwood City, California, and Christiane Danowski of Dortmund, Germany. We were there at the end of an “International Week” of protests against the approximately 20 US nuclear gravity bombs known as B61s kept at the base in a “nuclear sharing” agreement with the United States.
WorldThe Guardian

Morning mail: plan for retail vaccination hubs, Biles wins bronze, Pentagon shooting

Good morning. A new Covid vaccination timeline could be the light at the end of the tunnel for Australia’s pandemic battle but whether it rolls out as intended remains to be seen. In Olympic news, the US gymnast Simone Biles has returned to the stadium and Australia’s men’s hockey team are into the gold medal match, but Australia’s football players are in hot water over alleged bad behaviour on a flight home.
Environmentthecut.com

We’re Almost Out of Time on the Climate Crisis

For years, climate scientists have been clear: If individuals and nations do not take drastic, decisive, and immediate action to scale back carbon emissions, then the hellish conditions we associate with extreme weather will become routine. Temperatures will rise at a withering pace, bringing sea levels ever higher as glaciers melt. Devastating wildfires, floods, heat waves, downpours, and droughts will be the norm. Despite these predictions playing out in real time, governments have largely failed to act in proportion to the crisis; now, according to a new report, we are very nearly out of time. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stresses that the targets laid out in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord “will be beyond reach” in the next 20 years without massive intervention thanks to an “unequivocally” manmade catastrophe.
informnny.com

Australia’s worst day of pandemic sees restrictions tighten

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new infections and seven COVID-19 deaths as pandemic restrictions tightened in other parts of the country. The previous record daily tally in New South Wales was 466 new cases reported on...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Climate crisis: Overpopulation

On the subject of the current burst of global warming fear, let us keep in mind that the total effects of all adverse human activity is the product of the per capita amount each of us contributes, and our total number. The world population is now approaching 8 billion, without showing any tendency of slowing.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

‘Planet breaking down’: Firefighters speak out on climate crisis after IPCC report

Firefighters have sounded the alarm over the urgent need to tackle climate change after a new report from the UN warned that the Earth continuing to heat up will create more devastating consequences.The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stated that time is running out to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions to avert a climate catastrophe.“It is more likely than not” that the world’s temperatures will increase to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels sometime over the next 20 years, and 2C by 2100 – the report, authored by 234 scientists in 66 countries, published on Monday said.Temperatures currently stand at around...
EnvironmentNew Scientist

As climate crisis grows, vaccine push shows we can turn things around

A CRISIS urgently needs solving. Science can provide the tools to help, but we must be willing to change our lifestyles. Solutions will be very expensive, yet the cost of inaction is even higher. This isn’t the first time we have drawn parallels between climate change and the coronavirus pandemic....
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Stop blaming yourself for the climate crisis

John D. Sutter is a CNN contributor, National Geographic Explorer and MIT science journalism fellow. He is director of the forthcoming BASELINE documentary series, which is visiting four locations on the front lines of the climate crisis every five years until 2050. Visit the project's website. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy