Steelers legend Troy Polamalu delivers most sincere words during Hall of Fame speech
Troy Polamalu will go down as one of the best players in Pittsburgh Steelers history, but his sincere words during his Hall of Fame speech won’t soon be forgotten. The man, the myth, the legend himself, Troy Polamalu, was recently officially inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. After all my years of watching and studying the game, I can’t think of a player more deserving of this honor.stillcurtain.com
Comments / 2