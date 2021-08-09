Cancel
Military

Plutonium Pits Are a Critical Obstacle in U.S. Nuclear Plans

By Cheryl Rofer
Foreign Policy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States cannot make its projected numbers of plutonium pits for nuclear weapons. Not now nor the immediate future. Maybe never. That’s important because plutonium pits are part of the fission-fusion chain that is a nuclear explosion. The fission part of a nuclear weapon is a sphere of explosive and metal shells. The pit is the central shell. In early weapon designs, it was solid like the pit in a peach. Its explosion sets off the secondary fusion reaction in another part of the weapon. As part of the United States’ modernization program, the National Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA) committed to a surge production capacity of at least 80 plutonium pits a year by 2030. It is not clear why rebuilding pits is necessary; a study by Jason, a key group of U.S. scientific advisors, indicated pits should be stable for a century or more.

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

