My 2021 Tax Loss Selling Recovery Portfolio is entering the home stretch, up nearly 55% since inception. It has been a very good run so far, certainly better than I expected. However, a lot could happen between now and November when I wind this version down and start to work on the new one. Over the past month, the portfolio gave back about 2%, which was about in line in line with the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indices.